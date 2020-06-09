PT Director of Music and Marriage Preparation Coordinator, Bismarck

St. Mary’s Parish in Bismarck has a part-time position (20 to 30 hours per week) for a Director of Music and Marriage Preparation Coordinator. Individuals must have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, be proficient in the use of the organ/keyboard, and have a knowledge and appreciation of the Church’s liturgical tradition. The responsibilities include planning, coordinating, and implementing the liturgical music program for Sunday Masses and other parish liturgies. Additionally, the individual will serve as the Marriage Preparation Coordinator to assist and accompany couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage, which entails meeting with engaged couples and assisting couples in planning their wedding liturgy. Interested applicants may submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Olivia Richter, Business Manager, 806 E. Broadway Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501, or olivia@stmarysparishfamily.net. Please contact Olivia at (701) 223-5562 with any questions.