PT Liturgy and Music Coordinator, Fargo

Nativity Church of Fargo seeks a Liturgy and Music Coordinator to provide leadership and coordination in the areas of liturgy and music, including choir direction. 20 hrs./week to include evening and weekend hours. Successful candidate will possess excellent communication skills and the ability to empower others. Candidate must have an understanding of the Roman Catholic Church liturgy and active member in the faith community of Nativity. Must be proficient on piano and/or organ. Apply by August 12, 2019 by emailing resume and three references to Margaret Zeren at: margaretz@nativitycatholicchurch.net