PT Respect Life Director - Fargo Diocese

Diocese of Fargo is currently accepting applicants for a PT Respect Life Director. The successful candidate will develop a vision and strategy to assist our Bishop in fostering and teaching the culture of life by providing leadership in educational activities, pastoral care and prayer. Candidate must be a faithful and practicing Catholic with an understanding of correct doctrine and integrity of life, have strong communication skills, computer skills, and a professional social media presence. A background in Catholic health care bioethics is preferred. Email cover letter, resume, and three references to: Barbara.Augdahl@fargodiocese.org Applicant information will be accepted until Friday, March 29, 2019.