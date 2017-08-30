Public presentation on pilgrimage Sept. 9

Last month the entire teaching faculty of the University of Mary’s School of Health Sciences embarked on a profound pilgrimage of grace: (1) St. Walburga Monastery in Eichstatt, whence the first Benedictine women in America arrived, (2) Dachau concentration camp and Nuremburg war trials courthouse, (3) the tomb of St. Thomas Aquinas, patron saint of universities, and (4) Lourdes, where they spent several days in direct service to the sick and disabled pilgrims. Come and hear all about their life-changing experiences on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. in Founders Hall of the new Lumen Vitae University Center and then join in a rosary at the newly dedicated Grotto. Follow the signs on campus, all are welcome.