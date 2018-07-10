Pure Freedom: Dinner with Purpose Event Sept. 28

The Office of Family Ministry will be hosting a Pure Freedom: Dinner with Purpose event for fathers (grandfathers, uncles, and other special men) and their (Jr. High and above) daughters. This dinner will feature guest speaker Sarah Swafford who is the founder of Emotional Virtues Ministries. She will help fathers and their daughters be able to open up and discuss the difficult topic of CHASTITY together. The evening will take place at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Fathers and daughters are asked to dress up and make a nice evening out of it. The cost is $50/Father-Daughter and $10 each additional daughter. Please register at www.bismarckdiocese.com/pure. If you have questions, contact Tara Brooke at 701-204-7209.