Rachel's Vineyard Retreat April 22-24

Through the Rachel's Vineyard retreat I was finally able to let go of all the pain, terrible thoughts and feelings that had tormented me for so long because of my abortion, and I could feel myself being healed through the very tangible presence of God in our midst. It was the most moving spiritual experience I've ever had, and I feel like a tremendous weight has been lifted from me. - Testimony after a Rachel's Vineyard Retreat™ Forgiveness, healing, and hope are offered at a Rachel's Vineyard Retreat™, a ministry for those affected by abortion. Plan to attend the next Rachel's Vineyard Retreat™ on April 22-24, 2021and experience God's mercy. For more information, contact the national office at 877-467-3463 or www.rachelsvineyard.org. Contact Carol Kling for information about local retreats at 605-374-5639 or ckling@sdplains.com or go to the diocesan website: www.rapidcitydiocese.org/Ministries/FamilyLife.htm. There are many post-abortive women in our churches who live in silent torment. They are slowly self-destructing. They believe that if their friends knew what they had done, they would reject and condemn them. We must reach out in truth, love and mercy, and bring the good news of Christ's forgiveness and healing to these hurting women.