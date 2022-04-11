Rachel's Vineyard Retreat April 22-24

“I experienced a great inner healing as a result of attending a Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat™. It is a wonderful way to forgive yourself, find the unconditional love of Christ and grieve the loss of your little child.” - Testimony after a Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat™ If you or someone you know has experienced an abortion, we can help. Join us April 22-24. Mercy greater than you can imagine awaits you on a Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat™. For more information, contact the national office at 877-467-3463 or www.rachelsvineyard.org. Contact Carol Kling for information about local retreats at 605-374-5639 or ckling@sdplains.com.