Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat April 23-25

“The retreat greatly helped my healing process. The compassion and concern of all the women involved made it a very comfortable and safe place to share the thoughts and emotions I had buried for so long." - Testimony after a Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat™
Come on a Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat™ and experience God’s healing touch. The next retreat is April 23 -25, 2021. To register, please visit https://bismarckdiocese.com/rachels-vineyard-retreat. Or for more information, contact Carol Kling at 605-374-5639 or ckling@sdplains.com or contact the national office at 877-467-3463 or www.rachelsvineyard.org.
“I never knew that other guys were hurting the same way I was after having asked for an abortion to happen. I thought I was doing the only thing I could do. Now I know it was the only thing I wish I had not done. The Retreat showed me that I can be forgiven and start working on forgiving myself. I am back! I am ready to be who He wanted me to be all along.” -Testimonial from a male retreatant
