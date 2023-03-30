Rachel’s Vineyard retreat April 28-30

Are you hurting from an abortion? Rachel’s Vineyard is open to any woman or man who has struggled with the emotional or spiritual pain of an abortion in any capacity. All inquiries/registrations are confidential. The next Rachel’s Vineyard retreat in Western South Dakota will be April 28-30. For information about local retreats and other post abortion healing opportunities, contact Carol Kling at 605-374-5639 or ckling@sdplains.com. For more information, contact the national office at 877-467-3463 or www.rachelsvineyard.org.