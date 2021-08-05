Rachel's Vineyard Retreat Oct. 1-3

Whether we face discouragement, loss, pain or despair, we can take great comfort in knowing that no sorrow is too deep that God cannot feel it with us. And God wants to help deliver us from it. -Reflections from Footprints
If you are suffering from the pain of abortion, forgiveness, healing and hope are awaiting you on the next Retreat, Oct 1-3. For more information, contact the national office at 877-467-3463 or www.rachelsvineyard.org. Contact Carol Kling for local retreat information at 605-374-5639 or ckling@sdplains.com
“Women of abortion, do not stop living. Do not give in to despair. Do not let fear imprison you and prevent you from accepting the forgiving words of Jesus. There is hope for your future!” -Pope John Paul II (paraphrased)
