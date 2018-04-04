Rare Bible on display at senior care centers

The Heritage Edition of the Saint John’s Bible will be available for public display at St. Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck, St. Benedict’s Health Center in Dickinson and Benedictine Living Center of Garrison in April and May. The tour schedule is as follows: April 16 - May 2 at St. Benedict’s Health Center, Dickinson (701-456-7317 or www.saint-benedicts.org); April 17 - May 4 at Benedictine Living Center of Garrison (701-463-2226 or www.blcgarrison.com); and May 5 - 17 at St. Gabriel’s Community, Bismarck (701-751-5115 or www.stgabrielscommunity.org). Mass, followed by a blessing of the Bible by Bishop David Kagan, Diocese of Bismarck, and reception will be held Tuesday, May 8 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Open to the public.