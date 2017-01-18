RCIA Easter Catechesis Session with Bishop Kagan

January 18, 2017
Adults newly received into the Church in the last year (whether as catechumens or candidates for full communion) and their godparents or sponsors are invited to attend a catechesis session with His Excellency, Bishop David Kagan on
Saturday, April 22 at 3:30 PM
at the
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
in Bismarck, in the
lower level
. (Please use the
west door
to Cathedral, as there is a wedding scheduled beforehand.) Following the time of catechesis, any who wish may go upstairs and join the
5:00 PM Vigil Mass
at Cathedral, which fulfills the Sunday obligation.
“The third step of Christian initiation, the celebration of the sacraments, is followed by the final period, the period of postbaptismal catechesis or mystagogy. This is a time for the community and the neophytes together to grow in deepening their grasp of the paschal mystery and in making it part of their lives through meditation on the Gospel, sharing in the Eucharist, and doing the works of charity.” (
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults
, n. 244)
No RSVP is needed
for this event. Pastors and formators, please encourage those newly received into the Church to accept this special invitation of our Bishop to further explore the meaning and profundity of the rites they have experienced, how to deepen the life of grace within them, and how to continue to grow in faith and discipleship of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
If you have any questions, please contact Keven at 701-204-7187 or
kwanner@bismarckdiocese.com