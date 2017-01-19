January 19, 2017
The RCIA
Rite of Election
for catechumens is scheduled for
Sunday, March 5, 2017
at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck beginning at
3:00pm.
(Practice for catechumens and godparents will be at 2:30pm.)
Bishop Kagan will preside. Family and formators are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“At this time the Church makes its election, that is, the choice and admission of those catechumens who have the disposition that make them fit to take part, at the next major celebration, in the sacraments of initiation” (
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults,
119). Remember that we are no longer celebrating the optional
Call to Continuing Conversion
for those already baptized.
If parishes will have catechumens participating in this celebration, we ask the following:
- By March 1 (Ash Wednesday), email or telephone the names of those catechumens who will be participating in this celebration to Diane Weber at the Diocesan offices: dweber@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7185. We will assume no one is coming from your parish if we have not heard from you by this date.
- It would be typical for the Rite of Sending to be celebrated during a Mass in the home parish of the elect in the morning before the Rite of Election.
- We will ask that the elect sign the Book of the Elect in their home parishes after returning from the celebration.
If you have any questions, please contact Keven Wanner at 701-204-7187 (
kwanner@bismarckdiocese.com
).