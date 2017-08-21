REFOCCUS Marriage Enrichment Series

REFOCCUS your marriage!!! The Diocese of Bismarck will host a 5 week Marriage Enrichment Series entitled REFOCCUS. This series is for anyone who wants to learn more about the strength areas, as well as growth areas of their marriage. We will use a inventory tool to take a deeper look at our marriages. The series will be held at Diocese of Bismarck Pastoral Center beginning on September 11 at 7:00pm. The cost for the series is $15/couple to go towards the scoring of your inventory. If you have any questions, please call Tara Brooke at 204-7209. Please register for the event at https://bismarckdiocese.com/refoccus