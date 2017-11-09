REFOCCUS Marriage Enrichment Series in Bismarck and Dickinson

REFOCCUS your marriage! The Diocese of Bismarck will host a marriage enrichment series entitled REFOCCUS in two locations, Bismarck and Dickinson. This series is for anyone who wants to learn more about the strength areas, as well as growth areas of their marriage. We will use a inventory tool to take a deeper look at our marriages. The series in Bismarck will be held at Diocese of Bismarck Pastoral Center beginning on January 8, 2018 at 7 p.m. In Dickinson it will be held at Queen of Peace Church beginning on January 15, 2018 at 7 p.m. Please see the website for more information. The cost for the series is $15/couple to go towards the scoring of your inventory. If you have any questions, please call Tara Brooke at 204-7209. Register for the event at https://bismarckdiocese.com/refoccus.