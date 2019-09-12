Relationship Building 101, A Marriage Enrichment Series

The Diocese of Bismarck Office of Family Ministry is sponsoring a marriage enrichment series called Relationship Building 101! This opportunity will be held the Third Wednesday of each month from October-March. The program will be held at the St. Alexius CHI Clinic in Mandan but if you are not from the Bismarck/Mandan area you are welcome to join online through GoToMeeting. The evenings will begin at 6 p.m. with supper being served for those attending in Mandan and will conclude by 8 p.m. Childcare will not be available, but for those needing childcare in order to attend the sessions, the program will offer a stipend that will be reimbursed to the couple after attending. Some topics that will be discussed are what healthy relationships are, smart love, knowing yourself, communication, commitment, stepfamilies, parenting, and much more. For a full list of topics and to register to attend please go to www.bismarckdiocese.com/relationship101. If you have specific questions, call Tara Brooke at 701-204-7209.