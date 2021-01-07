Relationship Building Classes starting Feb. 7

Relationship Building Class: Within My Reach, a five week Zoom series, is being offered five consecutive Sundays–February 7 through March 7, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The focus of this series is on building positive communication skills with topics such as Healthy Relationships: What They Are and Aren’t, Where Conflict Begins, Smart Communication, The Speaker Listener Technique and more. Visit bismarckdiocese.com/relationshipbuilding for more information and register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WMRDiocese.