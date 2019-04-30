Relic Pilgrimage of St. Jean Vianney’s Incorrupt Heart

The relic tour of the incorrupt heart of St. Jean Vianney will be making a stop at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck on May 28 and 29. The Shrine of Ars in France, which houses this major relic, has entrusted it to the Knights of Columbus for a nationwide U.S. tour. The Diocese of Bismarck and the Cathedral welcome this special opportunity to offer for veneration a relic of this patron saint of parish priests, whose holiness and integrity are a model for clergy and laity alike. On Tuesday, May 28 Mass will be offered by Bishop Kagan at 5:30 PM. Veneration of the relic and confessions will begin after Mass and continue through the night until noon on May 29. Night Prayer will begin at 9:00 PM on May 28. On Wednesday, May 29, morning Masses will take place at 6:45 AM and 8:00 AM. The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited after the 8:00 AM Mass. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM, with the Litany of Saints to follow. A closing procession will be at noon. Everyone in the diocese is invited to come and venerate this holy relic.