Relics of Saint Bernadette in Bismarck, June 18-20

The relics of Saint Bernadette are coming to Bismarck from June 18-20, 2022, as her relics will tour the United States for the first time, bringing the grace of Lourdes to parishes across the country. The pilgrimage of the relics will come to the Diocese of Bismarck with the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary (806 East Broadway Avenue, Bismarck, ND) as the hosting parish. The event is free and open to the public—no registration is required.
In addition to the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary regular weekend Mass schedule, the relic tour will include:
Saturday, June 18th
10 am Mass with Rite of Reception of the Relics of St. Bernadette
11 am to 6 pm Visitation of the Relics
Sunday, June 19th
1 pm to 8 pm Visitation of the Relics
Monday, June 20th
7:30 am to 6 pm Visitation of the Relics
6 pm Mass of Thanksgiving (celebrated by Bishop Kagan)