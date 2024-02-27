Religious Education Coord. - Minot Air Force Base

Catholic Religious Education Coordinator for a chapel at Minot Air Force Base, ND. Job opening for the religious education coordinator at the Minot Air Force Base. Position is for 15 hours a week, Monday through Friday. Pay rate is $1,000 a month. Send resume to info@sawyerglobal.com.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Shall have previous experience as a Catholic Religious Education Coordinator (REC)
The Contractor must have a broad knowledge and theological grasp of the Catholic teachings of Catholicreligious education coordinator
Must have basic computer skills specifically for Microsoft Office programs
Shall obtain and maintain Archdiocese of Military Services Catechist certification.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Shall provide quality religious education starting with nursery and continuing through grades preschool-12.
Shall prepare an annual budget for the appropriated and non-appropriated funds
To plan and order curriculum; and to plan and publicize a calendar of events
Ensure teachers or substitutes are properly trained
Attend at least one (1) professional development conference/workshop yearly