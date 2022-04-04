Religious life pilgrimage May 30-June 3

Women high school age through age 30 are invited on a religious life discernment pilgrimage May 30 through June 3. Are you serious about discerning your vocation and honestly searching for the will of God? Are you willing to leave behind all cell phones, electronics, money and distractions? Are you hoping for growth in prayer, clearer understanding of religious life and openness to God speaking? If you answered yes to any of these questions, join Sr. Mary Joseph of the St. Mary Sisters in Bismarck for this pilgrimage. The journey begins in Bismarck with Mass at 7 a.m. on May 30 at the Our Lady of Victory chapel at St. Mary's Central High School and will return to St. Mary's Academy at 2 p.m. on June 3. Stops include various religious communities in Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. Contact Sr. Mary Joseph via email at pilgrimage@stmarysisters.org for more information. Deadline to sign up is Sunday, May 15.