Replay of Connect Medical Clinic's Virtual Fundraiser

There's still time! Catch the replay of Made for More, the Connect Medical Clinic's Virtual Fundraiser. Last Thursday, Connect Medical Clinic in Dickinson welcomed supporters, old and new to Made for More, an online event where attendees heard firsthand how God is moving through this life-changing and life-saving ministry. In case you missed it, catch the replay at your convenience at www.MadeforeMore2020.com and help Connect Medical Clinic take advantage of the $40,000 in matching gifts available, all in support of reaching a new generation facing unplanned pregnancy!