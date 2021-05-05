Replica of Pietà Statue at Cathedral May 22

Five hundred years ago, Michelangelo unveiled what would come to be regarded as one of the world’s greatest masterpieces of inspired art – the Pietà. Arte Divine, a worldwide distributor of the reproduction of Michelangelo’s Pietà, will bring an exact replica of the original Pietà to the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. This is a precise “1 to 1” marble casting that is faithful in every detail to Michelangelo’s original that currently is located at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Bishop Kagan will unveil and bless the reproduced Pietà at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Saturday, May 22 at the 5 p.m. Vigil Mass. The statue will remain at the Cathedral through the summer of 2021. The faithful of the diocese, especially those who may never have the opportunity to travel to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, are invited to come to the Cathedral to stand and pray before this divinely inspired masterwork that is Michelangelo’s Pietà.