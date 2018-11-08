Request from Catholic Daughters, Mandan Court St. Cecelia #362

April 29, 2019 is a BIG day for Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA), Court St. Cecilia #362, Mandan, will be celebrating their 100th Anniversary! CDA is in search of any historical data, i.e. pictures, newspaper articles, or artifacts that will help in composing their history review. Dig through those photo albums, old trunks, attics and basements. Many of the surnames date back when CDA became a reality (could be your ancestors): Carey, Bergen, Connolly, Conroy, Shafer, Cantwell, Campbell, Dahners, DeMoully, Fleck, Fredericks, Gallagher, Grunenfelder, Herder, Hess, Hintgen, Hogan, Howlett, Kautzman, Kelsch, Kennelly, Kranz, Kasper, Lowry, Mackey, Miller, McAllister, McDonald, Marck, McCormick, McGillic, Porter, Percy, Regan, Russell, Walton, Renden, Roderick, Shaw, Steinbruck, Stabler, Schulte, Seaman, Taylor, Tavis, Tharp, Vallancey, Warren, Williams, and so many more. Especially keep your eyes open for missing minutes from 1919-1925. These would most likely be in a black/red hardbound book. This book of minutes would reflect minutes for “Daughters of Isabella” (later changed to CDA). Plus, missing minutes for the years 1963-1975. On behalf of the faith filled women from our past, present, and, yes, future we thank you for your consideration of our request. Please contact Susan Kuntz at 701-663-2783 or skuntz53@gmail.com or Sharon Huettl at 701-663-3453 or sahuettl@bis.midco.net if you are able to help.