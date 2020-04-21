Resource Teacher, Jamestown (Fargo Diocese)

St. John’s Academy is seeking a qualified elementary resource teacher for the 2020-21 school year. This is a half-time position that begins in August 2020. Applicants should possess the desire to positively contribute to an educational environment that is focused on the development of the whole child in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church. Additionally, applicants should possess knowledge of child growth and development, prescribed curriculum, current educational research and educational technology trends. Email Jeff Trumbauer, Principal, at jeff.trumbauer@k12.nd.us with a letter of interest, resume, two letters of professional recommendation and unofficial transcript. Must have a valid ND teaching license. Applications will be reviewed until the position is filled. Established in 1890, St. John’s Academy in Jamestown, North Dakota offers a Catholic education to over 200 Preschool, Pre-Kindergarten and K-6 students in the Jamestown area.