Respect Life Fair in Minot, October 7

RESPECT LIFE SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7: Our Lady of Grace Parish in Minot, ND is hosting a Respect Life Fair on Sunday, October 7, from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon in the parish dining room in honor of human life. Several area organizations will have displays that promote the dignity of life including Dakota Hope Clinic, Men's Winter Refuge, Minot Right to Life. Our Lady of Grace Knights of Columbus, Council 4894, will sponsor a freewill breakfast during this fair. The net proceeds will go to St. Gianna’s Maternity Home. Representatives of St. Gianna's will be on hand as Fr. Bruce dedicates a classroom and nursery to St. Gianna. Everyone is welcome to join us.