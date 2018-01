Enter into Lent with a weekend of rest and community with many opportunities for spiritual growth and healing. This new retreat being held in Glen Ullin (45 min. west of Bismarck) is open to all young adults—single or married and ages 20-40(ish)—and will take place Feb. 16-18 with a bonus half-day Feb. 19 (President’s Day) for anyone able to stay longer. Space is limited, and the deadline to register is Feb 12. For more info, please email Renae at sacredheart@westriv.com.