Retreat at Spirit of Life Oct. 4-6

The retreat leader, Joe Heschmeyer, previously a litigator in Washington D.C. and then a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Kansas City (where he studied alongside Fr. Brandon Wolf in St. Louis and then Rome, Italy) now works as a religious instructor at the Holy Family School of Faith, a group of lay faithful who help others to grow in friendship with Jesus and intentional friendship with others, will discuss Catholic Hot Topics, Staying True to the Faith in a the Modern World. The parish mission is free of charge. Childcare will be provided with pre-registration. Call the parish office at 663-1660 to register, or register online at www.myspiritoflife.com.