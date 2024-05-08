Retreat for 7th Grade Girls May 30-June 1

The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery are excited to open registration for our "RB 72 Retreat," a three-day retreat for girls finishing the 7th grade. During the retreat participants will join the sisters for prayer and Mass, complete a service project, have opportunities to hang out with friends, and learn more about what it means to prefer nothing above Christ.
Retreat Dates: Thursday, May 30 - Saturday, June 1. Use the link below to register for the event. Registration closes on May 17, or once the retreat has reached capacity.