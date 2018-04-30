Retreat for Girls July 13

The Annunciation Monastery of Bismarck is offering "A Joyful Spirit Retreat" for girls ages 8-14 on Friday, July 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pray with the sisters, make new friends, enjoy faith-based games, crafts and storytelling. The day wraps up with the tradition of making s'mores. It's free to attend and includes craft supplies, prizes and lunch. Pre-registration is required by July 4. Call or text Sister Hannah at 701-425-9734 or email hvanorny@gmail.com for more information.