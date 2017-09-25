Retrouvaille Bulletin Annoucements

Stress in Your Marriage?
– Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. Some experience coldness. Others experience conflict in their relationship. Most don’t know how to change the situation or even communicate with their spouse about it. This program has helped 10’s of 1000’s of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. To register for the January 19-21, 2018 weekend in the Diocese of Bismarck go to
www.retrouvaille.org
or call 701-204-7209 for more information.
