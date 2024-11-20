Right to Life march Jan. 19

All are invited to the Bismarck-Mandan Right to Life Chapter’s annual March for Life on the capitol building steps in Bismarck on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. This event is held annually on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of the Roe. v. Wade court decision in 1973 that ruled on the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. Even though that law was overturned in 2022, it’s important to remember that abortion remains legal in more than 20 states. A reception will follow the event at Zion Lutheran Church at 413 East Ave. D. Use the southeast door. For more information, call Virginia at 701-258-5379.