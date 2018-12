On the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision, the public is invited to a Right to Life rosary procession and Mass on Tuesday, Jan. 22 in Bismarck. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will lead a rosary processing from the doors of CHI St. Alexius to St. Mary’s Church beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Kagan will celebrate Mass at St. Mary’s Church at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served following Mass.