Rosary Congress hosted in Bismarck Oct. 7-13

St. Mary’s Parish in Bismarck will be hosting a Diocesan Rosary Congress from Monday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Catholic faithful from around the area are invited to attend and to join in this weeklong effort of public community prayer.
The Rosary Congress is a week of prayer consisting of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and an hourly rosary. During the Rosary Congress, all participants will be joining with other dioceses across the nation to pray for the healing of our Church, our families and our nation.
“St. Mary’s Parish has always had a special love and devotion to our Blessed Mother. How fitting it is that our founding priests and parishioners beautifully dedicated the very first parish in our diocese to the patronage of Mary under the title of the Immaculate Conception,” Fr. Jared Johnson, Pastor of St. Mary’s in Bismarck, said.
Of note, St. Mary’s Parish was founded in 1877 and known as the Church of the Immaculate Conception in her early years.
The Rosary Congress will officially begin with an opening Mass at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. Bishop David Kagan will be the main celebrant and homilist.
The Rosary Congress will continue throughout the week with Mass at 7 a.m. each day, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at the top of each hour. The week will end with a closing Mass at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
If anyone is interested to fill in the hours of adoration or lead the hourly rosary, please contact St. Mary’s Parish at 701-223-5562 to sign up.
“We are honored that Bishop Kagan invited our parish to host this wonderful event and we hope many come for adoration and prayer as we entrust all of our intentions to the intercession of our Blessed Mother,” added Fr. Johnson.