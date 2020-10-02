Rosary event for men Oct. 7

All Bismarck-Mandan area Catholic men are invited to join in praying the rosary on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, at 8:30 p.m. sharp at the Light of Christ Academy Marian grotto. This event is being co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Dads in Prayer. The grotto is located outside in an area immediately against the building on the south side of the Academy at 1025 North 2nd Street in Bismarck. Dress for the weather, and enter the field area south of the school from the gate off 2nd Street. Men need to join together in stepping Into the breach and pray for our children, our families, our nation and our Church during these challenging times. Please bring a rosary and, if possible, a candle that is shielded from the wind. Call John Berger at 701-319-8602 with questions.