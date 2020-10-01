Rosary for America

Join Archbishop José H. Gomez, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, bishops, priests, and Catholics across the country in praying a virtual rosary in a moment of unified prayer for America on Wednesday, Oct. 7. We pause in a moment of prayer for America at this time when there is so much unrest and uncertainty.
The rosary will premiere on Wednesday, October 7 at 2 p.m. (central) or 1 p.m. (mountain) on the USCCB's YouTube channel and Facebook page. We invite the faithful to join in this prayerful moment of unity for our country to seek healing and ask Our Lady, on her feast, to pray for us and help lead us to Jesus.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
Prior to the rosary: invite at least one person to join you — share on your personal social media platforms using #RosaryforAmerica or pick up your phone to extend an invitation via call, text or email (graphics in English and Spanish are below).
Leading up to the rosary: take a photo of our rosary and share it on social media. Be sure to use #RosaryForAmerica and let us know where you are praying from — how beautiful will it be when we flood the digital highways with images of rosaries on Our Lady’s feast day!
During the rosary: turn off social media and enter into prayer — we’ll be praying the Glorious Mysteries! As Pope Pius XII said, “We put great confidence in the Holy Rosary for the healing of evils which afflict our times.”
After the rosary: turn back to social media, and using the #RosaryForAmerica hashtag, leave a prayer intention for country and invite others to pray for that intention. Then be intentional about your use of technology and be present to those around you! One act of love flowed from the grace of prayer can change our world!
HOW TO PRAY THE ROSARY