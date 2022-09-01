Ryan Dobson to speak at banquets in Minot and Stanley

Dakota Hope Clinic, a pregnancy help center in Minot serving west central North Dakota, hosts its 11th annual fundraising banquets in September. Ryan Dobson, adopted son of Focus on the Family founder James Dobson and his wife, Shirley, is the keynote speaker for both events.
The first banquet will be Monday, Sept. 19, at the North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot. The following evening, Tuesday, Sept. 20, the second banquet will be held at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley. For more information or to register to attend one of the banquets, people may call 701-852-4675 or visit dakotahope.org/events. Reservations are required for these adults only banquets.
In addition to Dobson’s message, attendees will hear a testimonial story from one of the clinic’s clients, share a meal and have the opportunity to donate to the work of the clinic.
Ryan Dobson is an advocate for youth, crisis pregnancy centers and adoption. He and his wife, Laura, host the REBEL Parenting Podcast and speak around the country in churches, strengthening families and marriages. In this work, they’ve watched as parents have become more and more concerned with the safety of their children. In response to this, they founded HomeSafe, a church-based program empowering families with the strategies and tools they need to be willing, able and ready to combat the dangers facing families today.
Dakota Hope Clinic, Minot, is a charitable Christian ministry providing free and confidential pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting education, clothing and supplies for babies and young children, and other support services to those who need assistance during an unexpected pregnancy.