Sacred relics tour July 11

The University of Mary presents a teaching and exposition of Sacred Relics on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Lumen Vitae University Center. Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will be here with a very special Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower"), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska. In addition, there will also be present a portion of the veil of Our Lady, as well as one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic. In the Church’s history many miracles and healings have been worked in the presence of relics, and many have been healed through this ministry. Please do not miss this opportunity. You are encouraged to bring your articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members which you will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.