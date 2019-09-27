Safe Haven Sunday is Nov. 2-3

Pornography is not a topic most adults are comfortable speaking about. This is especially the case when it comes to parents addressing it with their children. Too many parents, grandparents, and guardians think that internet-based pornography is beyond the interest of their children. Statistics tell us another story.
To provide you with the tools you need to overcome pornography and to make your home a safe haven for children and adults—one free of pornography—our diocese will celebrate its first-ever Safe Haven Sunday on the weekend of Nov. 2-3. The awareness weekend will provide access to teaching and resources that will support and protect individuals, marriages, and families in making all homes a safe haven.
To help marriages and families, each home will be given Covenant Eyes’ book,
Equipped: Smart Catholic Parenting in a Sexualized Culture. This book includes a unique seven-day text-to-opt-in program:
The Equipped 7-Day E-mail Challenge. This Challenge provides practical tips any caring adult can take to create safer digital environments for themselves and our young people. We encourage you to take advantage of these resources and ask that you be intentional about taking the steps suggested to ensure safety and joy for you, your loved ones, and the greater community.
The information is provided by the organization Covenant Eyes that was founded to equip people with tools that provide protection and encourage accountability and trust in the fight against pornography. Go to www.covenanteyes.com for more information.