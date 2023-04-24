Saint Serra Vocations Apostolate of Bismarck Mandan (formerly Serra Club)

Join us, the Saint Serra Vocations Apostolate of Bismarck Mandan (formerly known as the Serra Club), and pray daily for young men and women to hear and answer the Lord’s call to consecrated religious life. Let’s especially pray for this on World Day of Prayer on Sunday, 4/30/23, also known as Good Shepherd Sunday. Who are we? The Saint Serra Vocations Apostolate of Bismarck Mandan are lay Catholic men and women of all ages. (It’s a worldwide apostolate). We pray for, encourage and affirm vocations in our diocese while growing in holiness. How? Monthly lunch meetings with a special guest speaker, weekly Holy Hour for Vocations, 4th Sat. 8 a.m. Mass for Vocations etc. (attend what you can). We’d love to have you prayerfully consider joining! For more details or questions, call or text Amy Schmidt 471-6099 or Amy Richter 214-8981. Check us out on Facebook! Saint Junipero Serra, pray for us, and for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated religious life in our diocese.