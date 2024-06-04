School Secretary, Mandan

St. Joseph Montessori School and School of the Holy Family, Mandan is accepting application for a School Secretary. The School Secretary is the face of the St. Joseph Schools in many ways. The School Secretary welcomes all as Christ and connects them to the rest of the school community. The School Secretary interacts regularly with parents, students, families, faculty, staff, and administration. The School Secretary supports the life of the school by ensuring the organization and operation of the movements critical to the back-office functions of the institution. In this manner, the School Secretary supports the school community in a serious and valuable way. The School Secretary operates with an understanding of the mission and vision of the school and is aware of the growth of the school community. The School Secretary is an example of constancy and joy for the school community. To apply or for further information please visit the school website: https://stjosephmandan.com/jobs-employment-1