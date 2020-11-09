SEARCH reCONNECT, Dec. 5

The last SEARCH reCONNECT of 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, December 5th in Dickinson. The day will include good food, inspirational talks, the celebration of Reconciliation and Holy Mass, and the opportunity for young people aged 15+ to encounter Jesus. The cost is $25 for youth/young adults to attend and the registration deadline is Friday, November 27th. For more information and to register please visit the bismarckdiocese.com/search1. Contact Chris at (701) 204-7208 or ckraft@bismarckdiocese.com or Dean at (701) 471-3403 or dean.johs@msd1.org with any questions.