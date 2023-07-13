Search weekend dates

Search for Christian Maturity is a weekend retreat experience which provides youth an opportunity to think, talk, question and dive deeper into their faith. The weekends are for any high school or college age person at least 15 years old. The program is both rooted in the Catholic faith and open to young people of any denomination or creed. Search weekends are held five times throughout the year at the Badlands Ministries Camp just south of Medora. Cost for the weekend is $75. Partial scholarships are available. Weekends for the 2023-24 season are: Oct. 13-15; Dec. 1-3; Jan. 12-14; Mar. 1-3; and Apr. 12-14. Find more information at bismarckdiocese.com/search1.