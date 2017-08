Search for Christian Maturity is a weekend retreat experience sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck. The weekends are for anyone of high school or college age (at least 15 years old). Search weekends are held at the Badlands Ministries Camp just south of Medora. Upcoming weekends for 2017-18 are: Oct. 13-15; Dec. 1-3; Jan. 19-21; March 2-4; and April 20-22. More information can be found at www.bismarckdiocese.com/search1.