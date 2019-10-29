Search weekends rescheduled

Search for Christian Maturity is a weekend retreat experience sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck. The weekends are for anyone of high school or college age (at least 15 years old). Search weekends are held at the Badlands Ministries Camp just south of Medora. The SEARCH weekend originally scheduled for October, was cancelled due to bad weather. It is rescheduled for Nov. 8-10 for new searchers. Upcoming weekends for 2019-20 are: Dec. 12-15; Jan. 16-19; March 5-8; and April 16-19. More information can be found at www.bismarckdiocese.com/search1.