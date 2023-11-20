Seeking more Serrans!

Who are we? The Saint Serra Vocations Apostolate of Bismarck-Mandan are lay Catholic men and women of all ages. (It’s a worldwide apostolate that started in 1935) We pray for, encourage and foster religious vocations in our diocese while growing in personal holiness. How?
- Monthly lunch meetings with a special guest speaker
- Annual fundraising breakfast
- 4th Sat. of the month at the 8 AM Vocations Mass at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit followed by fellowship with coffee and pastries
Attend what you can and please prayerfully consider joining! For more details or questions, call or text Amy S: 471-6099 or Amy R: 214-8981. Check us out on Facebook- “Saint Serra Vocations Apostolate of Bismarck/Mandan” and @ bismanserra.com.
Saint Junipero Serra, pray for us, and for an increase in religious vocations in our diocese.