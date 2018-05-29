Seminarian golf fundraiser June 25

May 29, 2018
Join us Monday, June 25 at the Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan for the 4th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit our diocesan seminarians. This is an 18-hole, scramble style tournament. Each team will consist of four players. The cost is $125 per player with opportunities for higher sponsorship levels. Registration and a boxed lunch starts at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. There will be 50/50 raffles, hole prizes, and competitions. The base cost includes golf with shared cart, boxed lunch, drink tickets, two Mulligans, awards dinner, and great fellowship. Players and sponsors can go to www.catholicfoundationdob.com/golf2018 for more information.