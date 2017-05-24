Seminarian Golf Tournament July 17

The 3rd Annual Seminarian Scholarship Golf Tournament Fundraiser, hosted by the Catholic Foundation is Monday, July 17 at Prairie West Golf Course, Mandan. Shotgun start at noon. Cost is $125 per player which includes box lunch, green fees and cart, hole prizes, competitions, drink tickets, two Mulligans per player, and awards dinner. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Proceeds benefit the Seminarian Scholarship Fund. Go to www.CatholicFoundationDOB.com/golf to register. For more information, please contact Eve Mercer at 701-204-7229 or emercer@bismarckdiocese.com.