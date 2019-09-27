Seminarians share experiences with laity

The seminary students from the Bismarck Diocese were hosted by the Belfield Knights of Columbus Council 6310 at the 4th annual Seminarian Getaway: Unload and Unwind. Thirteen current and prospective priesthood seminarians, studying all over the world, and three priests serving the Catholic faithful within the diocese, celebrated camaraderie while participating in the event.
“What a great bunch of guys,” said Roger Decker, one of the main organizers for the event. “What a privilege to entertain them locally in our parish, council and community.”
Decker, however, boldly noted a stronger desire to have the seminarians in the community. “They (the seminarians) will never forget us and they keep us in their prayers. Our prayers and best wishes to the seminarians on their journey to priesthood,” he said.
Father Josh Waltz, vocation director for the diocese, capsulized the event hosted by the St. Bernard Parish as a positive for the students and the parishioners who interact with them. “To have the guys come home and be in one place together, I think is a huge thing for them,” he said. “These parishes are praying for these men all the time, and supporting them financially. A lot of times they just see their faces on the vocation poster.
“This is where people get a chance to actually sit down and talk with the seminarians and realize they’re just normal guys who are trying to decide to be the best men they can be and push each other to be the best men they can be, I think that (this) really is a good boost for the laity as well to see that everything they are doing comes to fruition in something that is done like this out at St. Bernard’s.”
Participants included Logan Obrigewitch, Isaiah Jilek, Eric Artz, Colton Steiner, Greg Hilzendeger, Isaiah Fischer, Anthony Dukart, Jacob Bennett, Jacob Degele, Benjamin Wanner, Nick Vetter, Josh Hill and Dustin Johns. Fathers Josh Waltz, Chris Kadrmas and Shane Campbell also attended.
Belfield Knights of Columbus Council Grand Knight Bruce Baer said the council has been pleased with the feedback, local sponsorship cooperation and seminarian participation. “I am confident they (seminarians) left the event feeling the support of the Belfield Catholic Daughters and the Belfield Knights of Columbus while they continue with their formation.”
Waltz likened seminary formation to “boot camp …They have a pretty rigorous schedule. Their days are full, all the time, which is good because as priests they are going to be busy, too.”
The seminarians study all over the world. “A lot of those big cities are not small-town North Dakota,” Fr. Waltz said. “And, so, when they get back here, I know they love stuff like this because they just get to be with the people who, God willing, one day they will serve. And, I think the people benefit from that because they get to see the people that, God willing, one day will be with them and serving them.”
Decker added, “It’s been enjoyable to get to know them kind of on a personal level.”
One of the main endeavors of the event is a prairie dog hunt, which assists local ranchers and beef producers control prairie dogs and other vermin that are infringing on range habitat. In the process of setting this up, seminarians share their skills and visit different landowners each year.
“The guys get to know different guides, to just sit and talk with them,” Fr. Waltz said. “I know, even on our hunt, we talked about the faith, we talked about hunting, we talked about all types of stuff.”
Tom Tessier, a guide and one of the organizers for the event, chimed in and noted, “The event provides an opportunity for seminarians to share their story with other seminarians, to talk about experiences as they prepare for the priesthood. I have witnessed discussion where older seminarians mentor the younger seminarians, sharing their experiences and providing positive encouragement. We are all members of the Church and we need to help lift each other up. I see all of this happening among the seminarians and when they interact with our council and parish members.”
Father Waltz said the Bismarck Diocese has “outstanding numbers” in seminary studies now, which “… not only does that fire up the people, but it also fires up us priests, the presbyterate, because we know that there are guys coming behind us to fill the ranks.”
The success and notoriety of the event has the Belfield Knights of Columbus Council 6310 and Catholic Daughters making plans to continue the event. The reputation of the event among seminarians from other dioceses is growing. Father Waltz sees an opportunity to welcome people from outside the diocese.
He suggested inviting seminarians from other dioceses, “even maybe a couple of the members of the Knights of Columbus from their home parishes,” he said. “Get them up here and just let them see what we’re doing up here.”
Father Waltz suggested, “I think this is something (that) could be for the nation, not just for North Dakota…What you guys (Belfield Knights of Columbus Council 6310) have done…is to get (Knights of Columbus) councils to think outside the box and do something different.
He encouraged the Belfield Knights of Columbus to continue their work. “I think this has just grown and grown and grown and we look forward to it, God willing, in future years and look forward to your generosity and are grateful for all you do,” he concluded.
The Knights of Columbus Council 6310 is making plans for the 2020 event.