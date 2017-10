The diocese is again partnering with University Ministry at the University of Mary to host a Senior High Youth Rally on Thursday, Oct. 19. from 1-10 p.m. There will be a featured speaker and music by the band “Sonar.” Registration is $25. Tell your youth in grades 9-12 to plan on attending and prepare to go deeper in their walk with the Lord. Register online here: http://www.bismarckdiocese.com/high-school-youth-rally.